SPM 2022: INCREASE IN GPN, NUMBER OF CANDIDATES GETTING ‘A’ IN ALL SUBJECTS

The overall results of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination in the states showed an increase in the average grade (GPN) index and the number of students getting A+, A dan A- in all subjects.

In KUALA LUMPUR, a total of candidates sat for the SPM examination, and 17 candidates obtained A+ in all subjects while 501 candidates or 3.32 per cent obtained a minimum of A- in all subjects.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (FTKL) Education Office deputy director (Management and Planning) Dr Zalina Mohd Tahir said the 2022 GPN for the federal territory was 4.75 points.

In SELANGOR, state Education Department director Dr Jafri Abu announced that the state recorded a GPN of 4.80 for 2022, up 0.07 points from the previous year.

Of the total 65,583 candidates, 1,860 (2.94 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 1,803 candidates (2.77 per cent) in 2021.

It is an increase of 57 candidates or 0.17 per cent, he said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin said the achievement of 2022 SPM candidates in the state was better with a GPN of 4.50 compared to 4.62 recorded in the previous year.

He said 14,862 candidates sat for the examination statewide and of the total, 533 candidates obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 512 candidates in 2021.

The best school average grade (GPS) was recorded by Tunku Kurshiah College at 1.12, followed by Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Dato' Haji Abu Hassan Haji Sail (1.59) and SMK King George V (2.37).

In PERAK, state Education Department director Mohamad Fauzi Mahson said of the 27,609 candidates who sat for the examination last year, 669 or 2.42 per cent obtained excellent results.

The state also recorded a GPN of 4.92, an increase of 0.4 per cent from 4.96 in 2021.

“Thirteen candidates scored A+ in all subjects and 14,760 candidates obtained at least a pass in all subjects. A total of 24,877 candidates or 90.10 per cent, qualified to receive the SPM certificate, which is an increase of 4.39 per cent or 179 candidates from 2021,” he said.

In PAHANG, state Education director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman said the state’s performance in SPM 2022 involving 17,567 candidates was the best in five years, with a GPN of 4.57 compared to 4.74 in 2021, 4.63 (2020), 4.71 (2019) and 4.73 (2018).

Of the total, 15,553 candidates or 93.11 per cent qualified to receive the SPM certificate, he said.

Eight candidates scored A+ in all subjects, while 389 others obtained straight As.

“Fifteen candidates with special needs and 35 Orang Asli candidates also obtained excellent results,” he said.

In JOHOR, a total of 1,129 candidates obtained excellent results in all subjects, with a GPN of 4.59, an increase of 0.16 points from 4.75 in 2021.

State Education Department deputy director (school management sector) Anuar Sukiran said it was also the state’s best SPM performance in five years.

He said 20 out of 42,795 candidates also scored A+ in all subjects.

In TERENGGANU, 333 or 2.07 per cent of 18,747 candidates who sat for 2022 SPM obtained excellent results in all subjects with an improved GPN of 4.59 compared to 4.72 recorded in 2021.

State PIBKS focal person Mohamad Rofaat Khamid also said six candidates who scored A+ in all subjects will also receive an incentive of RM10,000.

In KELANTAN, Education deputy director (management and planning sector) Mohamad Ab Wahab said the state recorded a GPN of 4.88 for the 2022 SPM.

Eight candidates scored A+, while 271 others scored at least A- in all subjects, he said.

In KEDAH, 15 candidates had excellent results (A+ and A) in all subjects, with the state scoring a GPN of 4.98 compared to 5.14 in 2021.

Acting Education director Ismail Othman said they were among the 29,745 candidates who sat for SPM in Kedah.

“There were five candidates among students with special needs who also obtained excellent results. They were from SMK Sanglang; SMK Dato Bijaya Setia; SMK Tanjung Pauh, Jitra; SMK Kelibang, Langkawi and SMK Keladi, Kulim,” he added.

In PENANG, 15,479 or 90.21 per cent of 17,692 SPM candidates qualified to receive the SPM certificate as the state recorded an increased GPN of 4.60 from 4.77 in 2021.

State Education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said 19 candidates scored A+ in all subjects in 2022, compared to only 17 in 2021.

“A total of 688 candidates in Penang obtained excellent results of A+, A and A-, an increase from only 666 candidates who sat for 2021 SPM,” he said.

In SABAH, State Education deputy director (management and planning sector) Mohd Zaini Yanin said the results of SPM 2022 for Sabah showed an improvement with a GPN of 5.35 compared to 5.22 in 2021.

Of the total 34,461 candidates who sat for the examination, 344 scored excellent results (A+, A and A-) in all subjects, compared to only 253 candidates in 2021.

“The number of candidates scoring at least C in all subjects is 3,155, an increase of 0.6 per cent from 2,944 candidates in 2021,” he said.

In SARAWAK, Education director Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad said 29,929 or 91.22 per cent of the candidates in the start qualified to receive the SPM certificate.

He said 684 candidates also scored straight A, enabling the state to record a GPN of 5.07.

He also announced that 132 candidates with special needs sat for the 2022 SPM examination 74 of them qualified to receive the certificate.

A total of 373,974 candidates across the country sat for the 2022 SPM from Feb 20 to March this year and 10,109 of them obtained excellent results (A+, A and A-) in all subjects, hence improving the national GPN to 4.74 from 4.86 in the previous year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency