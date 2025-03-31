Antipolo City: Christine Joy Soyud claimed Player of the Week honors after leading Akari to a thrilling victory over Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference round-robin semifinals at Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Soyud delivered a career-high 34 points, tallying 27 attacks and seven blocks, as the Chargers outlasted the Flying Titans in a grueling five-set battle, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14. The match lasted two hours and 29 minutes.

Her 34-point feat ranks sixth on the PVL’s single-game scoring by a local player since the league’s inception in 2017. “My teammates, they really fought. Everyone was talking, inputting information on what to do. So for me, all of everyone’s efforts can’t be wasted,” the 29-year-old Soyud said, who received the award for the period March 25 to 29.

“If we don’t fight, nothing will happen to us. That’s why we gave it our all so there would be no regrets. It’s good that we learned,” added the Adamson University alumna. Soyud bested teammate libero Justine Jazareno and Petro Gazz ace spiker Brooke Van Sickle and setter Chie Saet for the weekly citation.

Soyud vowed to make the most out of her playing time. “I’ve been given this opportunity, so I need to take full advantage of it. I want to prove that I’m capable of contributing more and staying on the court longer,” she said.

To secure a finals berth, Akari must overcome five-peat-seeking Creamline on April 1 at Philsports Arena in Pasig and Petro Gazz on April 3 at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.