Sikorsky, firm ink reseller deal for Black Hawk helicopters in PH

American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky on Wednesday said it has signed an international reseller agreement with Asian Aerospace Corporation for it become the sole original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-authorized reseller in the Philippines of Sikorsky spare parts and repair services for the "Black Hawk" helicopter family of products, which is now in service in the country. 'Sikorsky has partnered with Asian Aerospace to bid on public tenders, leveraging their local expertise to navigate the Philippine procurement processes quickly and efficiently. This will put OEM-approved, high-quality parts in the hands of the customers to support their rapidly growing fleet,' Sikorsky global sustainment director Felipe Benvegnu said in a statement. The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is currently operating 15 units of the Polish-made S-70i "Black Hawk" combat utility helicopters with another 32 helicopters expected to be delivered within the next three years. Built at Lockheed Martin's PZL Mielec facility in Poland, the highly sought "Black Hawk" helicopter has earned its standing as the trusted utility aircraft for operators worldwide, featuring unmatched multi-mission versatility and military-grade airworthiness capable of operating in extreme weather conditions, day or night. Once the deliveries are completed, the PAF will be the largest operator of the S-70i in the world. The PAF contract for the additional 32 S-70i units is worth around PHP32 billion and was signed in February 2022. This includes an integrated logistics support and training package for pilots and maintenance crew. 'Sikorsky is establishing scalable strategies to support the sustainment needs of the growing fleet, and Asian Aerospace is a key component to that strategy," Benvegnu added. Meanwhile, Asian Aerospace Corporation vice president executive Reter Rodriguez said they are excited to partner with Sikorsky to deliver authorized parts and high-quality repair services for "Black Hawk" customers in the Philippines. "This alliance ensures timely and dedicated support to the largest S-70i Black Hawk fleet in the world,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency