Manila: The shear line, easterlies, and the northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains over parts of the Philippines, the weather bureau reported Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that the Visayas region, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte province will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

According to Philippines News Agency, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will affect the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan province due to the influence of the easterlies. Furthermore, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with rains over the Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, the provinces of Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of the Mimaropa region.

PAGASA has issued warnings about potential flash floods or landslides in these areas as a result of modera

te to sometimes heavy rains. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, whereas the rest of Mindanao will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather agency also noted that moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas, while Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Additionally, PAGASA cautioned about a “dangerous” heat index level of 42°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan province, and 43°C in Cotabato City, Maguindanao.