Seoul Intensifies Push to Woo Filipino Travelers

Makati: South Korea's capital city Seoul is intensifying its marketing push to attract more Filipino travelers by highlighting its position as a prime spot for travelers looking to immerse in K-culture and the modern arts. The Seoul Metropolitan Government mounted on Tuesday the 'Feel the K-culture: Visit Seoul' tourism event-Seoul's first in the Philippines-at the Dusit Thani Hotel Makati, gathering over 20 South Korean travel firms and more than 200 Filipino travelers.

According to Philippines News Agency, Seoul Tourism Organization Executive Director Hyunbin Kwon said the Philippines remains as among South Korea's 'core markets' and ranks as a top source of inbound arrivals in Southeast Asia. He said more than 615,000 Filipinos traveled to South Korea in 2025, at least 50 percent of whom are repeat visitors. In the first quarter of 2026, South Korea already recorded approximately 150,000 Filipino visitors, posting a 25 percent year-on-year growth.

Kwon shared that based on their research, the visit rate for Filipinos to Korea is around 50 percent, and the willingness to revisit is around 95 percent. He emphasized the potential for this market, noting the two-way tourism between the countries is well-positioned for growth with the regular frequency of Manila-Incheon flights per week.

He highlighted the resilience of the group travel sector, which still accounts for 20 percent of the market. This, he said, proves that Seoul is consistently recognized as the most attractive, safe, and even family-friendly destination for Filipino travelers. At the business-to-business meeting with local buyers, Seoul highlighted unique activities and cultural festivals Filipinos could access throughout the year, including the UNESCO-listed Yeondeunghoe or the Lotus Lantern Festival held every May.

Kwon also mentioned that South Korea is stepping up efforts to cement Seoul's status as a global arts hub as part of its growing offerings in preparation for a 'post-Hallyu (Korean wave) era.' On top of these, Seoul is developing other 'special interest tourism' like gourmet tours and wellness programs to attract 'high-value' tourists, who increasingly prefer destinations that offer a 'comprehensive, safe, and premium experience of culture, shopping and gastronomy.'

He expressed hope that this interaction with local tourism stakeholders would further drive more Filipinos to travel to Seoul despite the challenges to global tourism and economy caused by the Middle East crisis. Rising oil prices and inflation are significant challenges, yet Kwon remains optimistic. He stated that history has shown travel to be an essential part of lifestyle, and expressed unwavering faith in the resilience of the tourism industry, which has overcome pandemics and financial crises before, emerging stronger each time.