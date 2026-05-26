Davao Oriental’s New Tourism Logo Showcases UNESCO Site Hamiguitan

Makati: The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental introduced its official tourism logo with the bilingual tagline "Davao Oriental Beautiful! Kanato Ini (This is ours) for All to See!" "A new mark for the beauty we proudly call ours," the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday, highlighting the richness of the province's shores, mountains, culture, and people.

According to Philippines News Agency, on April 22, the provincial government formally adopted the tagline through Provincial Ordinance No. 18-05-04-2026, declaring it the official tourism brand of Davao Oriental. The ordinance noted that tourism taglines serve as concise branding tools that elevate a destination's image, boost recognition, and drive visitor numbers by communicating unique selling points.

"The tagline will be printed and adopted by all public and private offices and establishments in the province, and will serve as a central theme for promotional materials ranging from brochures to TV commercials and social media campaigns," as stipulated in the ordinance.

Officials emphasized that the new symbol "carries the story of a province rich in wonder, pride, and identity."

Davao Oriental boasts immense tourism potential anchored by the UNESCO World Heritage Site Mount Hamiguitan and white-sand beaches such as Dahican. Other key attractions include Aliwagwag Falls, Pujada Island, and the scenic Sleeping Dinosaur.

The province also offers surfing, diving, eco-tourism, and rich biodiversity experiences, with the Subangan Museum standing as a landmark of cultural heritage and interactive education.

"The logo stands as a shared emblem of who we are and what we proudly offer the world," the provincial government added.