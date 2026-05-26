Rains Expected to Drench Mindanao and Palawan

Manila: A huge part of the Philippines, particularly Mindanao and Palawan province, will continue to get drenched with rains Tuesday, the weather bureau said. According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that areas such as Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Palawan are forecasted to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow. The same weather condition is expected to prevail over the rest of Mindanao due to the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA). Moderate to heavy rains in these regions could lead to flash floods or landslides, posing risks to the local populations. The LPA, situated 1,585 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2 a.m., has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, PAGASA indicated that the remainder of the c ountry will continue to experience isolated rain showers attributed to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected to persist across the archipelago, PAGASA stated.