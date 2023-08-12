Senator vows adequate budget for Davao’s SPCM

The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) will get a sufficient budget for 2024 to help the poor and marginalized patients in Mindanao, assured Senator Christopher Lawrence Go who was born in this city. This year, the government allocated a total of PHP4.0953 billion for personnel and operational expenses of SPMC, the largest Department of Health-retained hospital with a bed capacity of nearly 1,500. It also prides itself as a specialty hospital that is at par with the big hospitals of the National Capital Region. 'They already proposed the budget for 2024, and rest assured that I will support it (allocation for SPMC),' Go said in his speech during Friday's service awards for employees who have rendered between 20 and 40 years of service. 'A lot of patients outside Davao are coming to SPMC to get medical help. I will help in any way I can to help the poor patients and will support the budget proposal of the hospital,' he added. Meanwhile, he lauded the dedication of the employees who serve the public through the SPMC. 'This occasion is not just a service awards ceremony, it's a celebration of passion, commitment, and unwavering service to the Filipino people. Your contributions have left a lasting impact on countless individuals and families,' he said. He urged them to remain an inspiration to others while they continue to share their wisdom and mentor the younger generation about health care. 'Remember that your legacy lives on within the walls of this institution and in the hearts of those you have served,' Go added

Source: Philippines News Agency