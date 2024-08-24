Selangor’s Cadence Wins Women’s All-around Gold As FT Bag Team Crown

KUCHING, Artistic gymnasts from the Federal Territories (FT) and Selangor bagged a gold each in women’s all-around team and individual events at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) here today.

In today’s action at the Serian Conference Centre, the FT team of Bianca Ishida, Chai Zi Yen, Hannah Yasmeen Mazwan, Cho Jia Jia, Marissa Zaiful Azian and Nur Tashalina Nadzreena Shaharuddin amassed 174.050 points to clinch gold ahead of Selangor and Sarawak.

Selangor, comprising Airisha Zuraidi, Atiqah Rudy, Cadence Teh Zi Qi, Haifa Izzazi Mohd Faizul, Nicole Wong Ziyi and Leong Yee Shean, took silver with 173.500 points while Sarawak, represented by Allya Kauthar Openg, Audi Zulkarnien, Audrey Jude Rendih Alexander, Cassandra Lavigne Shelden and Nur Qurratu Aini Norasharudin, settled for bronze with 172.700 points.

Credit: UKAS

Meanwhile, Selangor’s Cadence snatched the all-around individual gold with 49.600 points.

The 15-year-old artistic gymnast scored 12.250 points for floor exercise, 11.950 points for vault, 11

.950 points for uneven bars and 13.450 points for balance beam.

FT’s Marisa took silver with 47.750 points and Sarawak’s Cassandra Lavigne the bronze with 47.300 points.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency