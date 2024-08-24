Entrepreneurs Urged To Tap Into Tourism, Halal Industry Potential – Ewon

KUALA LUMPUR, The Tourism and Halal Food Expo held at the Bank Rakyat Twin Towers serves as an ideal platform for micro, small and medium enterprises to explore new opportunities in the country’s halal food sector.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the five-day expo, which started yesterday and is organised by Bank Rakyat, could also increase knowledge, experience and business connections through the marketing of halal products to the community.

‘This expo is a strategic platform that provides an opportunity for industry players and the community to discover tourism products offered with attractive promotions, ultimately boosting the local tourism industry,’ he said in his speech when officiating the expo here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Datuk R. Ramanan and Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak.

With the concept of cashless shopping, the Tourism and Halal Food Expo features more than 150 leading travel agencies and halal food businesses

such as Tourism Malaysia, the Islamic Tourism Centre, Ezydurian, Mamasab and Mak Jenny.

Bank Rakyat is also offering an interest-free instalment plan for up to three years (36 months) through the use of its Credit Card-i for the purchase of travel packages at the expo.

Meanwhile, Mohd Irwan said the organisation of the expo reflected Bank Rakyat’s ongoing commitment to promoting cashless transactions.

‘This initiative is also our manifestation in supporting and promoting the tourism and halal food industry in the country,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency