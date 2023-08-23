SELANGOR MB DENIES INSAN POLICY DATA LEAK

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has denied allegations of data leakage or misuse under the state life insurance scheme, Insurans Hayat Selangor (INSAN) that went viral on social media today.

He said the data in question is public data that can be purchased, adding that no profit was made in the implementation of the policy or be used to finance the recent state election campaign.

"What happened is that this scheme has a pre-registration process in connection with the Election Commission...The data is public data that can be purchased which is used in pre-registration.

"That's why those who have received this pre-registration notification can continue to confirm the information regarding the registration, and only then be included under the INSAN policy system," he said at the press conference after a special executive council meeting here today.

He said he will ask the operator of the INSAN system to explain the pre-registration process, which was done to facilitate the implementation of the policy.

"We will tighten controls especially if there is a breach of data and so on, but this is a pre-registration (process), which means if you do not want to, you do not have to take this policy,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency