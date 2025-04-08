Bataan: The Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) has heightened security at Mt. Samat for the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) commemoration on Wednesday. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will lead the ceremonies, which include a wreath-laying at the Dambana ng Kagitingan to honor Filipino and American World War II veterans.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President is also scheduled to deliver a speech reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of Filipino veterans. In anticipation of the President’s presence and a large public turnout, PRO-3 chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo announced a full deployment plan in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, and other key agencies.

Uniformed personnel will be stationed throughout Pilar, Bataan, with a particular focus on Mt. Samat and its vicinity to manage crowd control, traffic, VIP protection, and emergency response. All police units across Central Luzon have been placed on full alert to ensure public safety and order during the national holiday.

“We are fully prepared to ensure that the public can observe this significant day in a peaceful and orderly manner,” Fajardo stated. “The presence of our Commander-in-Chief underscores the importance of this event, and we are ready to provide full security support.”

The event will also be attended by national and local government officials, as well as WWII veterans and their families. The Araw ng Kagitingan commemorates the fall of Bataan to Japanese troops during World War II, with the ceremony starting at 8 a.m. at the Mt. Samat National Shrine.