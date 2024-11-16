Sealions Triumph Over Spin Doctors in Spikers Turf Invitational.

Pasig: The PGJC Navy defeated Savouge, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, Friday to keep its semifinal hopes alive in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. Joeven Dela Vega produced 18 points, eight excellent receptions, and five digs, while Marvin Villanueva added 15 points as the Sealions stayed in sixth place with a 4-3 card.

According to Philippines News Agency, Peter Quiel chipped in 14 points, including seven blocks, while Greg Dolor and Nilo Jasmin contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Navy, which needed two hours and 10 minutes to wrap up the match. Libero Jeremy Santos anchored the Sealions’ defense with 19 excellent receptions and 12 digs.

“We really prepared for Savouge, 100 percent, 150 percent, 200 percent because we know that the team is coming off a loss and will put up a strong challenge. We had a hard training after losing to La Salle and this is the result,” PGJC Navy head coach Mike Santos said after the match.

Navy’s last two matches will be a

gainst Martelli Meats on Nov. 27 and Cignal on Nov. 29. Shenwin Caritativo had 19 points and 19 excellent receptions while Louis Gaspar Gamban had 14 points on 12 attacks and two aces for the Spin Doctors, who took their second loss against four wins for a solo fifth. Savouge will try to bounce back on Nov. 24 when they meet D’Navigators-Iloilo.