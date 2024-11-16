DPWH Prepositions Over 1,300 Equipment and 7,000 Personnel in Luzon and Eastern Visayas Ahead of Typhoon Pepito.

Manila: The Quick Response Assets composed of more than 1,300 equipment and nearly 7,000 personnel are now prepositioned in all regions in Luzon and Eastern Visayas in anticipation of Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Saturday. In a statement, the DPWH said its Disaster and Incident Management Teams are also on standby in these areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the teams, consisting of 6,697 manpower with 1,352 equipment, would carry out road monitoring, reporting, clearing operations, and palliative measures on damaged infrastructure. Pepito threatens to further intensify into a super typhoon and is expected to make landfall on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, seven national road sections in Northern Luzon remain impassable due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Nika (Toraji) and Ofel (Usagi). The DPWH said the road closures in Apayao, Ifugao, and Batanes were caused by landslides, soil collapses, and washed-out infrastruc

ture.

The DPWH Bureau of Maintenance identified the affected road sections as follows: Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, Lacnab Section, Barangay Kabugawan, Calanasan, Apayao due to soil collapse; Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte Road, Ayayao Section, Barangay Eva, Calanasan, Apayao due to soil collapse; Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Bdry Road, Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide; Kalinga-Abra Road, Ableg, Pasil, Kalinga due to soil collapse and fallen trees; Basco-Mahatao-Ivana-Uyugan-Imnajbu Road, Barangay Kayvaluganan and Itbud sections, Uyugan, Batanes due to landslide, mud, and debris flow; Dugo-San Vicente Road (Mission-Sta Ana Section) San Jose Bridge, San Jose, Gonzaga, Cagayan due to washed out bridge approach/road cut; and Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan, due to scoured bridge approach.