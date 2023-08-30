Science tourism initiative in Leyte gets boost

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is strengthening its science tourism initiative in Leyte province by showcasing local science and technology-themed tourist destinations. DOST Eastern Visayas Regional Director Ernesto Granada said Wednesday it has turned over PHP175,000 funds to the Department of Tourism (DOT) to create a science tourism network in the province. The DOT, for its part, has set aside a PHP106,500 for the same initiative. 'The project is intended to create a niche for the Science Tourism Industry and boost its presence for wider appreciation of local science and technology-themed tourist destinations,' Granada said in an interview Wednesday. From September to October, DOT will conduct workshops on developing tourism products or packages and conceptualize a tour program that will feature science and technology-themed tourist destinations and facilities in Leyte. These destinations include the Science Centrum which features science and technology interactive exhibits; the state-of-the-art DNA Molecular Laboratory at the Philippine Science High School - Eastern Visayas Campus; the Doppler radar station, and outstanding Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program-funded projects. Also included as potential tourism sites are the coffee processing facility in Tongonan, Ormoc City; the Baybay Sweet Potato Ice Cream facility in Baybay City, and the Eastern Visayas Food Innovation Center in Tacloban City. DOT regional chief tourism operations officer Catherina Aposto said in a separate interview that visiting these sites will allow tourists to experience science, technology and innovation through visual and experiential learning.

Source: Philippines News Agency

