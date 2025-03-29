Visayas: Scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected to affect the Visayas, northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region due to a low pressure area (LPA), according to the weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA is situated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 a.m., and it is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, per the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Nonetheless, the regions could experience moderate to heavy rains, raising concerns over potential flash floods or landslides.

During a recent episode of Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, Ana Liza Solis, chief of PAGASA’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, indicated that the LPA is anticipated to bring rains, particularly across Eastern Visayas, including Palawan and Caraga, starting Thursday. Solis advised residents in central and eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Mimaropa to prepare for the rains caused by the LPA over the weekend.

In contrast, Metro Manila and other parts of the country are predicted to continue experiencing isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA also noted that light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the archipelago.