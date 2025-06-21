SC Announces List of Local Testing Centers for 2025 Bar Exams

Manila: The Supreme Court’s (SC) Office of the 2025 Bar Chairperson (OBC) has issued the list of 14 local testing centers (LTCs) for the 2025 Bar Examinations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bar Bulletin 3, signed on Friday by SC Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, chairperson of the 2025 Bar Examinations, announced the selection of the LTCs from various parts of the country. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden of applicants from the provinces and help them remain close to their families, friends, and loved ones.

The 14 LTCs for the 2025 Bar Exams are listed as follows. In Metro Manila: University of Santo Tomas, San Beda University – Mendiola, New Era University, Manila Adventist College, San Beda College – Alabang, University of the Philippines – BGC, and Ateneo de Manila University School of Law. In Luzon: Saint Louis University and University of Nueva Caceres. In Visayas: University of San Jose – Recoletos, Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation, and Central Philippine University. In Mindanao: Ateneo de Davao University and Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

Lazaro-Javier mentioned that the final LTC assignment for each applicant would be available in their Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) accounts on June 24. Additionally, the Examplify User Guide will be disseminated at a later date.

For any queries related to venue assignment, individuals are encouraged to contact the OBC Help Desk via their website at bit.ly/2025BarExamsHelpdesk or by calling (02) 8552 9690.

The SC reminded the public to verify information about the 2025 Bar Exams through the following official sites: the Supreme Court’s website at https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph/bar-2025, and their official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, Threads, and Viber.

The 2025 Bar exams are scheduled to take place on September 7, 10, and 14.