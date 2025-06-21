PBBM Pledges to Protect Every Inch of Philippine Territory

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has pledged to continue protecting Philippine territory, saying he would not allow any foreign power to seize ‘even an inch’ of the country’s domain. In the latest episode of his podcast aired on Saturday, Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to assert the country’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized the importance of defending the nation’s sovereignty, stating, “We did not yield. We continue to protect the sovereignty of the Republic. We continue to defend the territory of the Republic. And we continue to protect and defend the people of the Republic.” He further highlighted his determination, saying, “Ipaglalaban talaga namin iyan because kung ibigay mo iyan like they say, you give them an inch, they take a mile. So, you cannot allow it even the one inch.”

Marcos expressed that he does not seek conflict with any foreign entities but is resolute in his stance against any form of harassment towards Filipino citizens, particularly the fisher folk. He remarked, “Hindi naman tayo nakikipag-away pero huwag niyong binabangga ‘yung mga mangingisda, ‘di ba? Huwag niyo kaming hinaharang sa teritoryo namin.”

To reinforce the protection of the country’s marine resources, Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) 12064, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and RA 12065, the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, on November 8, 2024. RA 12064 outlines the maritime zones under Philippine jurisdiction, including internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and continental shelf, providing legal bases for activities in these areas.

Meanwhile, RA 12065 designates sea lanes and air routes for the continuous and expeditious passage of foreign ships and aircraft through or over the archipelagic waters and adjacent territorial sea, aiming to prevent arbitrary international passage in the Philippine archipelago.