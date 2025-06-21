Marcos Aims for ‘Significant, Tangible’ Changes in Last 3 Years of Presidency

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is committed to implementing ‘significant and tangible’ changes in the Philippines during the remainder of his term in office. In the latest episode of his podcast aired on Saturday, Marcos articulated his vision of leaving a legacy of a more comfortable life for Filipinos by the time his presidency concludes in 2028.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized the importance of making a positive impact during his leadership. “We’ve made a change for the better. This has been my guide in all the positions I’ve taken,” he stated. He strongly affirmed his intention for there to be noticeable improvements in the lives of Filipinos by the end of his term, underscoring the necessity of these changes being both significant and tangible.

To ensure the effectiveness of his administration, Marcos is implementing a quarterly assessment of government performance. This initiative is part of his broader strategy to recalibrate the operations of his government. He has previously announced plans for a ‘more rigorous’ performance review process that extends beyond just the Cabinet level.

The comprehensive performance evaluation currently in place includes not only Cabinet secretaries and heads of government but also government undersecretaries. Marcos has openly expressed his willingness to dismiss officials who do not meet the required standards of competence. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that his leadership brings about noticeable change, stating, “The worst thing that can happen is umupo ka doon sa posisyon mo na nagsilbi ka, umalis ka, walang pinagbago (you sat in the position, you served, you left [but] nothing changed).”