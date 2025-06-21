PBBM Focused on National Needs, Avoids Impeachment Intervention

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized his commitment to addressing the needs of the nation and the Filipino people, stating he has no plans to intervene in the Congress’s handling of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

According to Philippines News Agency, in the latest episode of his podcast aired on Saturday, President Marcos addressed the notion that he might have a say in the outcome of Duterte’s impeachment case. He clarified, “Siguro (Perhaps), if the president chooses to do that. I choose not to,” emphasizing his decision to refrain from involvement.

President Marcos highlighted his focus on critical national issues, stating, “I’m busy with the transport, with the rice, all of the different things that we are doing, nauubos ang oras ko doon. Wala naman akong papel sa impeachment (these consume my time. I have no role in the impeachment anyway).” He pointed out that the impeachment process is a matter for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro previously stated that the President would not engage in actions that could be perceived as interfering in the impeachment proceedings of Vice President Duterte. She noted that President Marcos is open to discussions centered on pressing national concerns.

Furthermore, Castro urged the Senate to weigh the potential economic implications of delays in the impeachment trial. This call to action followed the Makati Business Club’s appeal to the Senate to carry out its constitutional duties and proceed with the impeachment trial, warning that neglecting the rule of law could undermine investor confidence over time.