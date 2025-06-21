PH Sends 11 Athletes to Thailand Open Track and Field Championships

Pathum Thani: The Philippines is sending 11 athletes to the Thailand Open Track and Field Championships in Pathum Thani province from June 22 to 25. Clinton Bautista, Anfernee Lopena, Pi Wangkay, Kent Jardin, Ronne Malipay, Harry Diones, Carlos De Imus, Junel Gabotia, Joida Gagnao, Ana Espenilla, and Evalyn Palabrica will represent the country in various events, accompanied by coaches Jeoffrey Chua, George Posadas, and Danilo Fresnido.

According to Philippines News Agency, standout athlete Carlos De Imus recently dominated the men’s 10km race walk at the Philippine Open held at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. De Imus, an Armyman, clocked 46 minutes and 11.11 seconds, significantly improving his previous time of 48:21.93 from the 2024 Philippine Open at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

De Imus, a sports management graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, earned his spot on the national team after setting a national record of 1:30.03 in the 20km race at the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan, on March 16. The Thailand Open serves as a crucial part of the national team’s preparation for the Southeast Asian Games scheduled for December in Thailand.