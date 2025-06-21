DAR to Distribute Over 6,600 Land Titles and COCROM in Bicol

Bicol: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is set to distribute more than 6,600 land titles and Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) to over 5,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the Bicol Region. This initiative forms part of the ongoing implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on July 7, 2023.

According to Philippines News Agency, DAR 5 (Bicol) Director Reuben Theodore Sindac announced in a media release that the ceremonial distribution, scheduled at the Fuerte CamSur Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur, on Monday, will benefit 5,006 ARBs. The distribution will encompass 6,665 land titles and COCROMs across 9,141.28 hectares of land. RA 11953 aims to alleviate the financial burdens of ARBs by condoning their unpaid loans, interests, and surcharges while ensuring tenure security through the distribution of land titles.

A total of 5,255 COCROMs are set to be awarded to 3,988 ARBs from the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon, covering 7,115.98 hectares of land. Additionally, 1,410 land titles will be distributed to 1,018 ARBs, encompassing a combined area of 2,025.30 hectares of agricultural land.

Of these, 1,018 are electronic titles (e-titles) issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project. The remaining titles include 392 regular Emancipation Patents and Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) issued under Presidential Decree 27 and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

The event will be attended by DAR Undersecretary for Special Concerns Office and External Affairs and Communications Operations Office Rowena Ni±a Taduran, along with regional and local government officials. The gathering aims to highlight the administration’s unified support to uplift the socio-economic status of Filipino farmers.

‘DAR-Bicol remains committed to transforming agrarian reform communities by providing access to land ownership, financial relief, and support services, empowering ARBs to become resilient and productive stewards of the land,’ Sindac said.