ITCZ and Easterlies to Cause Rainfall in Multiple Philippine Regions

Manila: Several parts of the country will experience rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said on Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro region, Soccsksargen, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, and Palawan.

According to Philippines News Agency, the same weather conditions will prevail over the Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of the Visayas and Mimaropa due to the easterlies. Moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.