﻿Sara joins Bagatsing rally

Vice Presidental candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte attended the proclamation rally of local candidates here on Friday night.

“Isang karangalan ngayong gabi na ipakilala ang ating susunod na Bise-Presidente —Sara All (Sara Duterte),” reelectionist Fifth District Representative Cristal Bagatsing said as she introduced Sara to thousands of supporters. “Nais din nating ipahatid sa kanyang ama na si Pangulong Duterte ang ating pasasalamat sa kanyang pag-endorso sa akin at sa aking ama.”

The lawmaker’s father, Amado, is running for mayor.

Confident about Sara’s governance direction, she also thanked Mayor Sara for gracing their local proclamation rally with her presence along with senatorial bets Rodante Marcoleta, Atty. Larry Gadon, and former PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar.

“Alam natin na Mayor Sara is a very much sought after candidate and she is very, very busy. Pero kahit ganun pa man ay pinaunlakan niya tayo ng kaunting panahon upang tayo ay samahan ngayong gabi, marinig ang kantang boses at higit sa lahat makapiling natin siya ngayong gabi,” Bagatsing said.

Sara, who energetically responded to the chants of the crowd, also extended her gratitude to the Bagatsing family.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Cong. Cristal Bagatsing at sa atin pong kandidato pagka-mayor si Amado Bagatsing at ang Bagatsing family dahil binigyan po nila ako ng oportunidad na umakyat sa kanilang stage,” Duterte said.

Duterte and senatorial candidates Jinggoy Estrada and Sal Panelo later met at Plaza Hernandez in Tondo to attend another proclamation rally organized by Manila First District Rep. re-electionist Manny Lopez.

Eleazar thanks Sara’s endorsement

Eleazar, for his part, thanked Duterte for endorsing his candidacy, describing the presidential daughter as “a good friend.”

“I thank Mayor Sara Duterte for believing in my capacity as a public servant and we welcome her endorsement of course,” he said during the campaign rally.

He, however, clarified “this does not mean that I have plans to switch allegiances.”

“After being in the uniformed service for four decades, I have learned the importance of loyalty,” he added.

He also thanked other politicians for his endorsing his senatorial bid.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa mga kandidatong nakikitaan ako ng potensyal na maglingkod sa Senado at sakaling ako ay palarin na manalo, makakaasa kayo na ako ay magtatrabaho para tulungang ipanalo ang laban ng ating mga kababayan(I am very grateful to the candidates who see me as having the potential to serve in the Senate and if I win, you can all rest assured that I will work hard to uplift our countrymen),” he said.

Eleazar is one of the senatorial candidates under the Partido Reporma, vowing to remain part of the party’s advocacy of working for clean and good governance that is also sensitive to the plight of the Filipino people.

Presidential candidate and Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson earlier resigned as Partido Reporma chairman and standard-bearer after party leaders have decided to shift support to another presidential aspirant, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

“While my obvious and apparent support goes to the good Senator from the very start of my journey in this candidacy, I also happen to accord an equal consideration for the Partido Reporma who, accommodated and arranged to provide me a slot in its senatorial line-up as a substitute candidate—to which I am duty-bound to adhere to,” Eleazar said in an earlier statement.

“I respect the decision of my party, but I also made it clear with my party leaders that my support remains with Sen. Lacson in my personal capacity—a decision which the Partido Reporma respects. I express my deepest gratitude to the leaders and members of the Partido Reporma for understanding my position with regard to Sen. Lacson who I looked up to when I was still in the police service and eventually inspired me to enter politics, who believed in me and who wholeheartedly supported me,” he added.

Both Eleazar and Lacson served as chief of the Philippine National Police.

Source: Philippines News Agency