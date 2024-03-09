S. Korea’s Lotte sets up scholarship for 80 Pangasinan students

The Lotte Scholarship Foundation:he Lotte Scholarship Foundation, an international group from South Korea, and the provincial government of Pangasinan and other higher educational institutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to allot 80 slots to students in the province. The students will be selected from Pangasinan Polytechnic College (PPC), Pangasinan State University, Binalatongan Community College of the local government of San Carlos City, and University of Eastern Pangasinan of Binalonan. The scholarship grant will cover Academic Year 2024-2025. For the PPC, the 20 scholars will be among its first batch of students when its academic program starts in August. Vice Governor Lambino, in an interview on Saturday, said the partnership with Lotte was initiated through the linkages of the provincial government. 'Lotte Foundation approached the provincial government of Pangasinan. They were presenting opportunities and partnerships here in the province. As stated in the agreement, it is within the discretion of the educational institutions kung sino ang bibigyan. They (Lotte) screened the four schools, tinignan 'yung background at nakita naman na being local universities, colleges and the state university, may mga students naman talaga sila na pinaka-underprivileged, marginalized at nangangailangan ng (and went over their background and found out that they really have underprivileged and marginalized students in need of) assistance,' he said. 'The MOU does not state the number of years of the scholarship (coverage). It would vary depending on the educational institutions and the course. Just like any scholarship grant, there are maintaining qualifications, academics, behavior, all found in the internal guidelines of each institution,' he added. Chang Haesun, chair of Lotte Scholarship Foundation, said they want to support Philippine students whom they hope to become great leaders someday. She said the scholarship is very important for her as education is the base of everything. 'I am ple ased to sign the MOU with the educational leaders of Pangasinan. I am especially very thankful to the governor, vice governor, president of the universities and other associates. I appreciate the cooperation. Lotte Foundation was established 40 years ago and has been providing 3.8 billion (won) to foster global talents,' Chang said during the signing at the capitol in Lingayen town Friday. In an interview after the program, she said Lotte Foundation has partnered with 38 schools worldwide in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand and now the Philippines. The foundation's scholarship budget is about 400 billion won (about PHP16 billion). Goveror Ramon Guico III is likewise elated over the partnership. 'I would like to assure our partners that the governor, vice governor and all the stakeholders and officials of our partner institutions and agencies will play an active role. We will be very much involved in a lot of the programs that you would like to give to the province and to the hig her educational institutions,' he said.: Source: Philippines News Agency