Pasay City: Authorities arrested a Russian-American vlogger who was accused of harassing Filipinos apparently for social media content. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 34, was collared at the Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City on Wednesday based on the mission order for undesirability from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

According to Philippines News Agency, the content creator’s videos went viral and drew flak for harassing and insulting Filipinos. “His recent video filmed in BGC (Bonifacio Global City) and viral online has sparked outrage due to his alleged disruptive and inappropriate behavior toward unsuspecting and friendly Filipinos,” said Torre.

In a post on X, Zdorovetskiy was seen threatening to rob a woman passing by the area who refused his offer of money in exchange for appearing in his vlog. In another incident, a mall security guard flagged Zdorovetskiy and told him to stop recording inside the establishment. He then grabbed the guard’s hat and refused to return it. He was also seen mocking the security guard.

The foreigner was turned over to the BI’s detention facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City while awaiting deportation proceedings. Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said while Filipinos are known for their hospitality, foreign visitors are expected to respect local customs and obey Philippine laws. “The Philippines welcomes visitors from all over the world but those who abuse our hospitality and abuse our laws will be held accountable,” he said. “Harassment and disruptive behavior have no place in our society and will take swift action against offenders.”