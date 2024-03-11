RPPO, MCGI inaugurate new dormitory for Rizal cops, dependents

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (RPPO), led by Police Director, Col. Felipe Maraggun, and the Members of the Church of God International (MCGI), represented by Dr. Daniel Razon, have inaugurated their new Stakeholders Cafe and Officers' Dormitory for the uniformed officers of the RPPO last March 7. This after inking a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 28, 2023, ensuring a continuing partnership to help better the lives of police officers in the region. This initiative aims to ensure the welfare of police personnel and to boost the morale of the law enforcers in Rizal by providing free services to the people of the province and the uniformed personnel of the Rizal PNP. The newly inaugurated officers' dormitory is equipped with air conditioning units, adequate sleeping decks and a coffee-shop style receiving area for a welcoming ambience whenever police officers receive visitors and loved ones. Taytay Mayor Allan Martine De Leon was also present during the turnover ceremony where MCGI members held a m edical and dental mission for the Tatay's residents, including the barangay officials and their dependents. Taytay also received solar street lights for the residents of Arenda, Sta. Ana after the local PNP officers submitted the request to ensure the safety and security of the locals. Other services and donations provided in line with the inauguration are free medical checkup and medicine, free dental extraction, free optical check up, free eyeglasses, 1,000 grocery packs, 10 wheelchairs, 10 nebulizers, 10 walking canes, and police caps. Vice Governor Reynaldo San Juan Jr. also graced the turnover of the new facilities on behalf of the National Police Commission and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The project began when MCGI's active invitation to agencies requiring assistance received responses from government agencies locally and abroad. Similar activities were held in Sorsogon, Bulacan and other places in the country and in South America. Source: Philippines News Agency