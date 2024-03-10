94% of voters ratify creation of 3 new villages in Marawi City

MANILA: Close to 94 percent of the 2,265 registered voters in the mother barangays in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur ratified the creation of three new barangays in a plebiscite held Saturday. Based on the data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Saturday night, a total of 2,121 or 93.73 percent of the registered in Barangays Kilala, Patanu, and Dulay have voted 'Yes' to create the new barangays. It said only two voters in Barangay Patani voted 'No.' The three new 'distinct and independent' villages will be known as Barangays Panoroganan, Angoyao and Sultan Corobong. The poll body said the conduct of the plebiscite was successful, peaceful, and orderly. 'All eight clustered precincts in the three voting centers of Barangays Dulay, Kilala, and Patan promptly opened and functioned at 7 a.m. and the voting closed at 3 p.m. as scheduled,' it said in a statement. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco earlier said the creation of three new barangays was deemed necessary due to the increasing popu lation since the Marawi siege in 2017. Source: Philippines News Agency