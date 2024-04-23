Latest News

RMN COPTER TRAGEDY: KING CONVEYS CONDOLENCES, ORDERS MAF TO CONDUCT THOROUGH PROBE

KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has expressed his sadness and conveyed his condolences to the families of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopter crash victims in Lumut this morning. In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim ordered the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to conduct a thorough investigation to get full information on the incident. "I and Raja Zarith are deeply saddened by the loss of our nation's heroes in this tragedy. Al-Fatihah and our heartfelt condolences over their departure. 'May they be placed among the believers and martyrs,' His Majesty said. RMN said all 10 personnel on board were killed after two helicopters collided and crashed at the Lumut base at 9.32 am. There were seven crew members on the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three on the Fennec helicopter. It is learnt that the helicopters were making a fly-past when rehearsing for a parade to be held in conjunction with the 90th RMN anniversary early next month. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

