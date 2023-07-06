RM100,000 TO REPAIR FELDA PALONG 11 PEDI – FAHMI

A total of RM100,000 has been allocated to repair the Digital Economic Centre (PEDi) in Felda Palong 11 near here, which was badly damaged due to a storm on June 25, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that the Communications and Digital Ministry provided RM50,000 of the total amount, while the remaining funds had been contributed by Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli.

Fahmi said, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had set up a temporary internet centre near the affected PEDi five days after the incident so that residents of Felda Palong 11 could resume their online business and learning activities.

“The digital economy centre plays an important role as an economic catalyst for the local population, so we don’t want the activities here to be disrupted,” he told reporters after visiting the Felda Palong 11 PEDi today.

According to Fahmi, when the incident occurred, the PEDi manager and assistant manager were conducting skills training classes for 15 individuals.

He said that the storm had caused structural damage to the building, resulting in two people - a woman and a girl - sustaining minor injuries and being sent to the Palong 9 Health Clinic for medical examination.

“This building is managed and owned by FELDA, I will contact the FELDA chairman to see what can be done to have it repaired as soon as possible,” he said.

Fahmi said the repair work was expected to take around five to six months to complete.

The PEDi, operated by Telekom Malaysia (TM) suffered damage to the building structure, roof, ceiling, floor as well as equipment inside the facility as a result of the incident.

