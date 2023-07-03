RELA MEMBER DENYING VISITOR’S ENTRY INTO GOVT OFFICE AN ISOLATED CASE

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described the act of a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel after he was accused of attempting to prevent a visitor from entering a building in Penang, was an isolated case.

He said the issue should not be blown out of proportion and RELA would use their internal mechanisms to improve matters.

“I do not want to exaggerate. We should be fair to the thousands of other RELA members who are responsible for guarding government buildings,” he told reporters after launching the national-level People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) 51st-anniversary celebration at its northern region training centre in Bukit Selambau here.

On June 30, the media reported that the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) has suspended the duties of a RELA member after he was accused of attempting to prevent a visitor from entering its office in Penang.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said RELA had evolved commendably since its inception over 50 years ago.

He said from its initial objective to open the opportunity for civilians to get involved in assisting the government with maintaining public order and security, RELA’s roles has now been expanded to more complex duties, including participating in border patrols.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency