Rain showers likely across Mindanao, Luzon due to LPA, ‘amihan’

Rains will continue to prevail across Mindanao and Luzon due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or "amihan,' the weather bureau said Tuesday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather forecast that the LPA, last tracked 340 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 320 km east southeast of Davao City, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao. Amihan, on the other hand, will cause rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions and the province of Aurora. These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains. Amihan will also cause light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. The Visayas will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, and severe thunderstorms may cause flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao. Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon. Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippinesl News Agency