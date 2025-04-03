Manila: Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin emphasized on Thursday the importance of the Philippines’ planned procurement of fighter jets from the United States as a critical measure to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, this statement follows the US Department of State’s approval of a potential foreign military sale involving 20 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, valued at approximately USD5.58 billion. Bersamin clarified that the acquisition of these jets is not directed against any particular country or third party. “The details will be worked out still. But that is not for any specific target or state. That is for our [defense] posture,” Bersamin stated during a media interaction at Malaca±an Palace.

The Philippine government has expressed its intention to purchase 16 F-16C Block 70/72 fighter jets and four F-16D Block 70/72 aircraft, as indicated in a statement by the US Defense Cooperation Agency. China’s Foreign Ministry has commented that any defense or security collaborations between the Philippines and other countries should not adversely affect the interests of a third party.

In a Palace press briefing, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya remarked that the planned acquisition is part of the US’ steadfast commitment to its defense ties with the Philippines. “We should note that the F-16 is the most advanced fourth-generation fighter in the world. And if this sale pushes through, it will be a significant upgrade to our current arsenal. We have at present 12 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea,” Malaya noted.

Malaya reassured China that the procurement is a component of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization agenda. “We would like to assure the People’s Republic of China that the planned procurement of the F-16 fighter jets to the Philippine arsenal does not in any way harm the interest of any third party. It is not intended for any nation,” he added.

He further clarified that the Department of National Defense has not yet received any formal communication from the US government regarding the deal.