MANILA: The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Tuesday warned the public against a new phishing scam that pretends to be part of the Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) reward points program. In an advisory, CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos said the domain, globeeph.top has been preying on vulnerable users via short message service (SMS). The full text of the scam is as follows: 'The globe points service reminds you that your current points account (3,022 points) will expire today. Redeem your points as soon as possible: https://globeeph.top/i Please reply Y then exit SMS, open the SMS to activate the link again, or copy the link to the Safari browser and open it.' Once mobile users follow the link, they will be required to provide personal details and bank account numbers to be able to redeem their points. 'There is nothing to cause for alarm, but as part of the protocol, we have recommended the blocking of the domain to avoid victimizing more customers,' Ramos said. He warned the public from clicking or following any links from unofficial sources to avoid being scammed. Victims of phishing may reach out to the Inter-Agency Response Center by calling 1326. Source: Philippines News Agency