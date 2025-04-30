PTFoMS Denounces Killing of PAPI Executive in Aklan

Kalibo: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Tuesday denounced the killing of veteran journalist and Publishers Association of the Philippines (PAPI) chairman emeritus Juan “Johnny” Dayang.

According to Philippines News Agency, PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. stated that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is currently investigating to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in Dayang’s killing. “We are closely coordinating with all concerned agencies to ensure the immediate resolution of this case,” Torres said.

Dayang, 89, was shot by an unidentified assailant inside his residence in Kalibo, Aklan, at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He was a former Kalibo town mayor who was rushed to the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Torres extended his deepest condolences to Dayang’s family and loved ones. “We stand in solidarity with the media community as we mourn the passing of Mr. Dayang, a figure regarded as a pillar of Philippine journalism whose contributions greatly enriched our democratic discourse,” he stated. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists in their pursuit of truth and justice,” Torres added.

The PTFoMS is on heightened alert due to reported threats and violence against journalists amid the election season. The National Press Club of the Philippines (NPC) also strongly condemned Dayang’s killing. “We call on the Presidential Task Force on Media Security and other concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident and bring those responsible for Mr. Dayang’s death to justice,” NPC president Leonel Abasola said in a statement.