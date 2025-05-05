PRO-13 Launches Mobile App to Boost Public Safety, Crime Response

Butuan City: The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) launched a new mobile application on Monday designed to make crime reporting and police assistance more accessible to residents and tourists. The app, called AGAP Caraga, integrates location-based technology to allow users to report crimes, request police help, receive public safety alerts, and connect with the nearest police station in real time.

According to Philippines News Agency, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano stated during the launch that this initiative reflects PRO-13’s commitment to leveraging technology in the service of public safety. Abrahano said the platform is expected to enhance police responsiveness and reinforce community security through faster communication and coordination.

AGAP stands for Alerto (Alert), Giya (Guide), Andam (Preparedness), and Paglikay (Avoidance), a public safety framework developed by PRO-13 to promote awareness, prevention, and readiness in emergency situations. In preparation for the rollout, select personnel from various police stations underwent two days of hands-on training to ensure effective app use and implementation.

Authorities said the mobile app aligns with PRO-13’s core strategy of ‘Prepare, Prevent and Respond’ and empowers the public to take an active role in maintaining peace and order across the region.