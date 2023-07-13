PRESERVE COLLOQUIAL, ETHNIC LANGUAGES – AARON

Colloquialism or informal, everyday language and ethnic language are part of national treasures that need to be preserved and elevated, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said these two languages were significant to the art and culture of the diverse community in Malaysia, which represent their unique identity and promote unity.

“Our challenge is that young people may not use these languages because many use bahasa rojak (a mixture of Bahasa Melayu and other languages). So we want to protect these languages (colloquial and ethnic languages) as our heritage.”

He told reporters this after officiating at the ‘Bicara Bahasa Kolokial: Melestarikan Keberdayaan Bahasa Komuniti’ programme here today, with National Archives director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman also present.

According to Aaron, the National Archives played an important role in collecting language references besides finding and highlighting academics or individuals actively promoting colloquial and ethnic languages.

He also hoped that more parties, including non-governmental organisations, would come forward to collaborate and aid the National Archives in their efforts.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency