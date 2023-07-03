PPAS TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER – PAHANG MB

The Sultan Ahmad Shah Administration Centre (PPSAS) at KotaSAS, Kuantan which houses the State Secretary's Office (SUK) is scheduled to begin operations this September, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The move to the new office will be carried out in stages with the first phase involving the highest administrative offices such as the Menteri Besar, state secretary and state councillors’ offices, he said.

"We are in the midst of transferring these offices and are confident that everything will be according to plan and completed before the set date," he told the media after a ceremony to hand over Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Acheh new building block here today.

Wan Rosdy also informed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will grace the opening of the administrative centre on Sept 25.

The PPAS which was previously reported to cost RM415.5 million is the state government's new administrative centre to replace Wisma Sri Pahang which had been in operation since 1967.

The design of the administrative complex building was inspired by the coat of arms of the Pahang state and green technology was incorporated to make the building sustainable and energy efficient.

Meanwhile, on the new school building, Wan Rosdy said it was developed at a cost of RM5.69 million. Construction of the building began in June 2020 and was completed last April to replace the old wooden school block.

"This school is proof that no school will be left behind by the federal government including those with fewer students, to ensure they enjoy a conducive learning environment," he said.

