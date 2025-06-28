Pope Leo XIV Ordains 32 Priests from 23 Countries at St Peter’s Basilica

Vatican city: Pope Leo XIV on Friday ordained 32 priests from 23 countries in a ceremony held at St Peter’s Basilica. Among those ordained was Italian Alberto De Mola, representing the diocese of Molfetta-Ruvo-Giovinazzo-Terlizzi.

According to Philippines News Agency, the newly ordained priests hail from a range of countries including Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Korea, Ethiopia, Central Africa, India, Cameroon, Vietnam, Angola, Ghana, Mexico, Brazil, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Australia, Croatia, and Papua New Guinea. Each of these newly ordained priests brings a unique cultural and spiritual background to their vocation.

The liturgy was concelebrated by over 3,600 cardinals, bishops, and priests who joined the Pontiff in this significant religious event. During the ceremony, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of unity and peace, urging the new priests to focus on these values rather than becoming enamored with success and prestige.