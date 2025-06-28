Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Offshore East of Sarangani

Davao occidental: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck offshore east of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 7:07 a.m. on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported. The epicenter of the quake was located 98 km east of Sarangani Island with a depth of 10 km. The quake was tectonic in origin, indicating movement of the earth’s crust.

According to Philippines News Agency, the tremor was felt at varying intensities across several regions. Intensity V was experienced in Malungon, Sarangani, while Intensity IV was recorded in Kiamba in Sarangani, and General Santos City in South Cotabato. Other areas reported lower intensities, with Intensity III recorded in Magsaysay, Davao City, and Matanao in Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental; Maasim, Glan, and Maitum in Sarangani; T’Boli, Suralla, Banga, and Koronadal City in South Cotabato; and Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat.

Further reports indicated that Intensity II was felt in San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; Norala, Santo Ni±o, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; and Bislig City, Surigao del Sur. Phivolcs has stated that damage and aftershocks may be expected following the earthquake.