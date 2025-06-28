DepEd Accelerates Laptop Delivery Via Early Procurement Activity

Zambales: The Department of Education (DepEd) reported the accelerated delivery of laptops through the Early Procurement Activity (EPA). This initiative aims to expedite the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd Zambales Schools Division Superintendent William Roderick Fallorin praised Education Secretary Sonny Angara for initiating the EPA to address the delayed distribution of laptops to teachers and non-teaching staff due to the bidding and procurement process. Fallorin noted the past issues with laptops arriving late and being less than fully functional by the time they reached schools. He highlighted that previously, laptops were stocked in warehouses for nearly their entire two-year shelf life.

The DepEd announced that 79 percent of the funds for the 2025 DCP have been awarded. Of the 33,539 laptops procured for teaching personnel, 9,466 units have been delivered, along with 3,255 out of 5,360 laptops for non-teaching staff. Additionally, 6,634 out of 25,949 Smart TV packages with external drives have been distributed.

In a separate statement, the DepEd condemned corruption, particularly regarding appointments, promotions, and designations. Secretary Angara stated his zero-tolerance policy for any form of corruption within the department. He emphasized the need to uphold “competence, integrity, and compassion” for Filipino learners and the country, expressing strong opposition to any ‘pay-for-position’ schemes.

The DepEd has urged victims or concerned individuals to report incidents of corruption to the DepEd Central Office, the National Bureau of Investigation, or the Philippine National Police, assuring confidential treatment of complaints to protect whistleblowers’ welfare.