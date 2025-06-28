Quick Response Saves Electrocuted Monkey at Surigao Port

Surigao city: Immediate response made by personnel of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) helped an electrocuted monkey survive in the Lipata Terminal Port in Surigao City Friday afternoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Puerto Nan Surigao reported that the primate was electrocuted after it scaled a lamp post at the terminal’s entrance gate. The monkey accidentally made contact with electrical components, leading to its electrocution and subsequent fall to the ground.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the BAI and DENR personnel, who have field offices situated near the port. The quick action of these personnel played a crucial role in the initial rescue and stabilization of the monkey.

The monkey showed encouraging signs of recovery an hour after it was rescued and was immediately transported to a veterinarian at the DENR office in Surigao City for additional checkup and treatment. After determining its fitness, the monkey was brought to the DENR Animal Rescue Center in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte for continued rehabilitation and professional care.