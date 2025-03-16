Rome: Pope Francis’s condition remains stable as he continues to recover from pneumonia at a Rome hospital, according to a medical bulletin released Saturday evening. The bulletin confirmed steady progress over the past week.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Pope is still undergoing high-flow oxygen therapy, but his need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night has gradually decreased. Medical treatment and motor and respiratory physiotherapy have contributed to his continued improvement. However, he remains under hospital care.

Vatican sources noted that due to his age, recovery from double pneumonia is slow, and medical updates may become less frequent. They emphasized that the 88-year-old pontiff needs time to regain strength. Pope Francis has been hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital since February 14.