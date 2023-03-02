Pope Francis cracks down on cardinals’ rent discount

ROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday ordered an end to all measures enabling the free use, or use at favourable financial conditions, of property owned by the Holy See.

The decision was made following a meeting with the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, Maximino Caballero Ledo, last Feb. 13, the Vatican News reported.

The Pope has ordered the abrogation of all provisions that allow the use of real estate owned by Curial Institutions and Entities that refer to the Holy See, including the Domus, freely or under special favourable conditions.

This, according to the Vatican News, was taken "to meet the growing commitments of the Catholic Church in an economic context of particular gravity such as the current one”.

The pope has also urged “everyone to make an extraordinary sacrifice to allocate more resources to the mission of the Holy See, also by increasing revenue from the management of the real estate patrimony.”

The Vatican News also said that the existing rental contracts will be honored but from then on the institutions that owned the properties must apply the same rates as those charged to people with no connection to the Vatican. The Domus will also have to apply the ordinary rates established by their own administrative body.

It was not mentioned when this new measure will take effect. Any exception to the new regulations is also up to the Pope

Source: Philippines News Agency