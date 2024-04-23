KOTA BHARU, The pondok school system should integrate vocational and technical skills training to produce graduates who are knowledgeable and serve as community references. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said the government will always strive, in cooperation with the state Islamic religious authorities, to assist and facilitate the management of pondok schools and Islamic education institutions in this matter. 'The excellence of Islamic boarding education in producing reputable scholars is certainly the priority of the Madani government in disseminating knowledge and wisdom to the Muslim community in this country. 'At a time when some parties are trying to portray a negative image of Islam and the Muslim community, Malaysia stands out in showcasing the beauty and excellence of Islam, a religion of compassion, respectfulness and civility that upholds the values of moderation and humanity,' he said. His speech text was delivered by the Yayasan Da kwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) chairman Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, at the 'Ijtimak Madani Ulama dan Umara 2024' gathering here today. He said religious scholars, scientists and leaders need to work together to promote the understanding of moderation, wisdom, and compassion to be manifested in various spaces and opportunities so that negative perceptions associated with Islam can be eradicated. 'In recent times, many challenges have occurred and will continue to arise, undoubtedly requiring our unity and sincerity to safeguard the Muslim community. 'It is extremely important for all scholars to correct misunderstandings related to religion. Efforts to counter extremist views need to be mobilised collectively and cohesively based on the Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah teachings,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency