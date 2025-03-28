Maguindanao: Authorities launched a manhunt Wednesday after gunmen ambushed and killed a municipal election officer and her husband in Maguindanao del Norte province, police said.

According to Philippines News Agency, Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, stated that all exit points from Datu Odin Sinsuat town were sealed following the 8:30 a.m. attack in Barangay Makir. The victims were identified as Bai Maceda Lidasan Abo, the election officer of Datu Odin Sinsuat, and her husband Jojo Abo. They were traveling in their SUV when the attack occurred, as reported by provincial election officer Mohammad Nabil Mutia.

Jojo Abo died at the scene while his wife succumbed to her wounds at the Cotabato City Hospital at about 10 a.m., Mutia disclosed in a radio interview. Mutia condemned the attack, calling Abo a dedicated public servant.

The ambush came a day after gunmen fired on a former village official’s vehicle in nearby Barangay Taviran, slightly injuring tw

o occupants. Police stated they are investigating possible connections between the incidents.

No suspects have been identified and the motive remains unclear, authorities said.