Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 11 election-related incidents (ERIs) since Jan. 12 when the poll period began. In a radio interview on Sunday, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the PNP has received 39 suspected ERIs as of March 28, of which 11 were validated.

According to Philippines News Agency, five of these incidents are still under preliminary investigation, while the remaining are in the case buildup stage. Fajardo emphasized the importance of monitoring these incidents closely to prevent them from escalating, especially with the onset of the local campaign period.

Noting the intensity of local elections compared to national ones, Fajardo revealed that PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has intensified monitoring of election areas of concern. The number of these areas has decreased from 403 to 386 as of March 19, which Fajardo attributes to the swift actions taken by the PNP in addressing the concerns of political aspirants.

Under the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) classification, “red” category areas face serious armed threats and have a history of ERIs, while “orange” areas face serious armed threats. “Yellow” areas have a history of ERIs, and “green” areas are considered relatively peaceful and orderly.

Fajardo expressed hope that the number of areas of concern will decrease as election day approaches. To secure the start of the local election campaign on March 28, the PNP has placed all its units under heightened security alert status and canceled the leave applications of all police officers, ensuring that at least 75 percent of the PNP’s total strength is available for deployment.

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups began on Feb. 11, and all candidates have until May 10 to campaign.