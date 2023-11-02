PNP: Validated BSKE-related violence now at 47

The number of validated election-related incidents (ERIs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has climbed to 47, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday. PNP PIO Chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said from August 28 to November 2, a total of 264 incidents were recorded by the PNP of which 47 were validated to be election-related, 114 were suspected to be election-related, while 103 were non-related to the just-concluded BSKE. The confirmed poll-related incidents had resulted in the deaths of 15 people and 43 injured, she added during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon forum. These include six persons who were killed on election day. Of the 47 validated election-related incidents, 16 happened in the Bangsamoro region, 13 in Northern Mindanao, five in the Cordillera, three each in Ilocos and Eastern Visayas, two each in Bicol and Central Visayas, and one each in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Zamboanga Peninsula. Majority of the verified election-related incidents were shooting, mauling and physical injury. On the other hand, amid the implementation of a gun ban on the BSKE, some 2,077 individuals were arrested and 1,569 firearms were confiscated. A total of 2,360 firearms were also deposited to the PNP for safekeeping while 1,707 were surrendered. Fajardo said the PNP will continue to provide security on the ground until candidates are proclaimed winners.

Source: Philippines News Agency