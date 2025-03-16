Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Sunday its readiness to assist the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in executing arrest warrants against individuals implicated alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation related to the war on drugs.

According to Philippines News Agency, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo stated in a radio interview that the police are prepared to provide assistance if the Interpol requests help in implementing arrest warrants. Fajardo mentioned that with the prior arrest of former President Duterte, the PNP has developed a procedural template to follow if additional warrants are issued.

Fajardo emphasized, “If ever warrants are issued and the Interpol asks the PNP for help, we are ready to provide assistance and implement the warrant based on our existing laws.” However, she clarified that the PNP currently has no information regarding any additional arrest warrants.

Duterte, accused of crimes against humanity due to his anti-illegal drugs campaign, was arrested at the airport upon his return from Hong Kong on March 11 through an ICC-issued arrest warrant. The warrant, received by Interpol Manila, was executed by the PNP. Following his arrest, Duterte was transported to The Hague, Netherlands, and placed in the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen.

Fajardo assured that the Philippine government extended necessary assistance, including medical services, to Duterte from the time of his arrest until his transfer to The Hague.

Addressing circulating rumors on social media, Fajardo dismissed claims of police officer resignations in support of Duterte as fake news. She urged the public to remain discerning and cautious about information encountered on social media, stressing the importance of verifying facts.