PNP remains on alert to safeguard returning travelers

Police personnel will remain on heightened alert until Nov. 6 to ensure the safety and security of the returning travelers after a long weekend due to the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, and the observance of the All Saints' and All Souls' Days. Philippine National Police (PNP) information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Thursday said the last day of the PNP's highest security alert status should have been Nov. 2 to allow all policemen to rest and be with their families after a long duty that started last week as part of the preparations for the barangay elections. 'But the commanders on the ground are given the discretion to determine if there is still a need to maintain the full alert status. On the part of the National Headquarters, we will remain on heightened alert until Monday as part of the security measures for the return of those who went to the provinces and those who went on vacation,' she said. Fajardo said the police assistance desks they set up in all seaports and airports, as well as in the bus terminals and other places of convergence, will remain until such time that those who went out of town return. 'Our personnel will remain manning our police assistance desks until Monday, the time when the last batches of travelers are expected to return to their homes and workplaces, especially in the metropolis,' she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency